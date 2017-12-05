FREDRICK, Md. (WHDH) – A fire severely damaged a UPS facility in Frederick, Maryland overnight Monday.

Police say 10 trucks, a trailer and numerous holiday packages were destroyed when the building went up in flames.

The fire started in the customer center building before spreading to nearby trucks.

An employee noticed the flames and immediately called for help.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

