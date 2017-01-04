Fire sparks at Concord Fire Station; 3 firefighters escape

CONCORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Three firefighters escaped safely after a two-alarm fire broke out at Concord Fire Station 2 on Main Street overnight on Wednesday.

The Concord Fire Chief Mark Cotreau said the fire began shortly before 1 a.m. on the first floor near one of the trucks.

Cotreau said the first floor of the station was substantially damaged and the second floor had minor damages. Two fire engines and one ambulance were also damaged by the fire.

Smoke and alarms woke the three firefighters sleeping inside the station. The three managed to make it out quickly, and perhaps “just in time,” according to Cotreau.

The location of the fire did not allow the firefighters to access their equipment, but they were able to escape from the rear of the building.

“We are very happy that we don’t have anybody in the hospital and that nobody got hurt,” Cotreau said.

He said the three firefighters will be off for the day on Wednesday, but it will not affect the station’s coverage.

Cotreau said Concord Fire and state fire marshals are investigating what caused the fire.

