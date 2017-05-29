Fire starts in alley, damages 2 buildings in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A fire that started in an alley between two buildings in Lawrence left both structures damaged and six people displaced.

The fire began in an alley behind a repair shop on Milville and Champlain avenues. Firefighters said the flames quickly spread to the repair shop and a duplex next door. Mary Perez, who filmed video of the fire, said a daycare operates inside the duplex.

“Good thing that there was a holiday today and there was no kids in there,” said Perez.

A garage was also damaged in the fire, along with the two buildings. No one was injured in the fire.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said he was called to the fire from a Memorial Day observance, where he was giving a speech about service.

