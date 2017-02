WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. (WHDH) — Firefighters extinguished a massive fire at a house in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire.

Officials said the crews found the house fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

No one was home at the time the fire started and no one was injured.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)