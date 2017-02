SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters were on the scene Tuesday night after a mobile home went up in flames.

The fire happened on Princess Drive. While it is not known how many people were inside the house at the time, no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

