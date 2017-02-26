GRAFTON, MA (WHDH) - The director of the Massachusetts State Police Museum surveyed the damage inside the building.

The first floor is snapshot of State Trooper history with uniforms, transportation and equipment from 151 years.

“The museum is staffed by volunteers, a lot of private individuals and former troopers who have invested a lot of time into getting the museum up and running,” said Robert Cerra, from the board of directors.

The history nearly went up in flames on Saturday night. Firefighters responded to an alarm just before 10 p.m. and found a fire on the second floor.

The director said it appears the fire broke out in a conference room. Thankfully, no artifacts on the first floor were badly damaged, but they had just made progress on a second floor renovation. The painting crew was just working in the conference room they were renovating just hours before the fire broke out.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating to determine what started the flames.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)