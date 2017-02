ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — A fire tore through a multi-family home in Rochester, New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon.

The fire department quickly extinguished the flames that were confined to a bathroom.

One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation. All others who lived in the building were able to escape safely.

