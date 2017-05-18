Fire tears through multi-family home in Pepperell

PEPPERELL, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters were on the scene Thursday night after a large fire broke out at a multi-family home in Pepperell.

The fire sparked a little after 6 p.m. at the house on Nashua Road. The flames were so intense, a car in the driveway was torched.

Firefighers and EMS were able to respond relatively quickly because many were attending a dinner event just a half-mile down the street.

People inside the house were able to get out safely. An older woman was taken to the hospital with heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation and the fire chief said she is expected to be OK. A dog was killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)