Fire that ripped through large Leominster home under investigation

LEOMINSTER (WHDH) - A massive blaze that ripped through a large home in Leominster late Monday night is under investigation.

Fire officials said the blaze broke out around 10 p.m. on Page Avenue. When crews arrived, they found the left side of the home already burning.

“It’s a big house. The left side was fully involved. There was a lot of fire on arrival,” Chief Robert Sideleau said.

Multiple cities and towns responded to the fire to supply water because the home sits at the end of the city’s water system. Neighbors said the flames could be seen from a ways away.

“It was something out of a Hollywood movie. I never saw anything like it. You couldn’t stage flames like what we saw,” neighbor Dan Kafafian said.

Others said flames were shooting about 15 feet into the night sky.

Leominster’s mayor credits the fire department for moving quickly.

“This is where training and experience and knowledge comes into place and they’ve done a fabulous job. At this time, just about an hour ago when it started, the roads were starting to get slippery, the terrain here is a little bit difficult; they did a fabulous job,” said Mayor Dean J. Mazzarella.

Officials said no one inside the home was injured. They said the home was severely damaged.

One family was displaced by the blaze. The cause is under investigation.

