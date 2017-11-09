Fireballs expected in night sky when Taurid meteor shower peaks this weekend

(WHDH) — A dazzling astronomical display will illuminate the night sky this weekend. The Taurid meteor shower is expected to peak on Friday and Saturday.

NASA says the number of meteors radiating from the Taurids will be small, but don’t worry. Every hour or so, the American Meteor Society says viewers can expect to see some bright ones and even some fireballs.

The shower will best be visible around midnight, according to EarthSky.org.

The Taurids won’t be the only shower visible this month. The Leonids will peak on Nov. 17 and the Orionids will continue to radiate after peaking in October.

