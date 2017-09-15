Fired Boys and Girls Club staffer accused of kissing girls, pulling on their hair

DUDLEY, Mass. (WHDH) – A fired Boys and Girls Club staffer is facing assault charges after police say he kissed young girls while on the job and pulled on their hair.

A 33-year-old Southbridge man is accused of assaulting multiple minors at the Webster-Dudley Boys & Girls Club on Oxford Road.

Police say officers were called to the club around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, but they say the individual involved in the alleged assaults was not present. On Friday, a criminal complaint was filed against him, alleging six counts of assault and battery on a child and one count of disturbing the peace.

In a statement, the club said the worker was terminated and that law enforcement was immediately notified of the incident.

Police say the man kissed and pulled on the girls’ hair and clothes. They say the alleged assaults took place in the cafeteria.

The case remains under investigation. The suspect will be summoned to court in October, according to police.

The club’s full statement read as follows:

“Boys & Girls Club of Webster Dudley has learned that a staff member recently violated Club policy. Upon learning of the accusation, our Club took immediate action – terminating the employee and contacting local law enforcement about the incident. The safety and protection of the children we serve is the number one priority of Boys & Girls Club of Webster Dudley.

Our organization is committed to the highest standards of ethical behavior and integrity, and does not tolerate inappropriate or illegal activity on the part of any Club staff, volunteer or youth member. All employees and volunteers must undergo a thorough criminal background check. All supervisory policies are designed to ensure the maximum safety and protection of Club members and staff.

As always, the safety of our Club members is our priority. Thank you for reaching out to us if you have any questions or concerns on this matter.”

