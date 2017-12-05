PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD (WHDH) — History repeated itself for one Maryland firefighter who was born in an ambulance.

Daniel Helsel celebrated his 42nd birthday delivering a baby in an ambulance.

Helsel and his team got a call Monday to help a woman in labor.

He said as soon as the woman got in the ambulance, she started giving birth.

Helsel added that everything went well.

