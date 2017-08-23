Firefighter hospitalized after flames rip through 3 homes in Millbury

MILLBURY, MA (WHDH) - One firefighter was hospitalized early Wednesday morning as crews battled fierce flames that ripped through three homes in the town of Millbury.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out just after 12 a.m. on Wheelock Avenue. They say the flames spread to three homes, completely destroying one and seriously damaging the other two.

An explosion involving propane tanks was reported behind one home before the fire broke out, according to officials.

Fire Chief Richard Hamilton was taken from the scene to UMass Medical Center with symptoms of dehydration and overheating.

Ten residents in total were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)