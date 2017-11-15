Firefighter injured battling blaze in Ayer

AYER, MA (WHDH) - A firefighter was injured Wednesday while battling a multi-alarm blaze in Ayer.

The fire broke out around 12 p.m. at a home on Washington Street.

Video from Sky7 showed a group of firefighters carrying an injured co-worker to safety. The extent of the firefighter’s injuries are not clear.

Smoke could be seen billowing high into the air.

No additional details were immediately available.

