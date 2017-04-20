Firefighter injured battling blaze in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Officials say a firefighter was injured Thursday morning while battling a blaze at a home in Framingham.

Crews responded around 7:30 a.m. to a multi-alarm blaze on Wayside Inn Road.

Officials say one person inside the home was able to make it out to safety. The firefighter suffered “minor” injuries.

Investigators believe a wood-burning stove sparked the fire.

No additional details were immediately made available.

