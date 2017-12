HYDE PARK (WHDH) — A firefighter was injured early Tuesday morning when a duplex went up in flames in Hyde Park.

The fire sparked at a building on Hyde Park Avenue. Firefighters said the fire started in the basement and then spread to the top floors.

The family of seven who lived at the house will now be staying with family.

