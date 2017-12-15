BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews responded to a fire at a three-story housing development in South Boston.

Flames broke out Friday in an occupied first floor apartment on Orton Marotta Way, near West Sixth and D Streets.

One firefighter suffered a shoulder injured and was transported by Boston EMS. No other injuries were reported.

The building is owned by the Boston Housing Authority. The city is assisting the six people displaced in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but officials are investigating.

Fire officials estimate $100,000 in damage to the building.

