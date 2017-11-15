Firefighter rescued from roof while battling 3-alarm blaze in Ayer

AYER, MA (WHDH) - A firefighter had to be rescued from a roof Wednesday while battling a three-alarm blaze at barn attached to a home in Ayer.

The fire broke out around 12 p.m. at a home on Washington Street. It didn’t take long for crews to knock down the flames, but they were forced to rescue one of their own.

Video from Sky7 showed a group of firefighters carrying a co-worker to safety. Officials say his injury was not fire or smoke related.

“We did have one firefighter who had a medical emergency. He was transported to the hospital,” Captain Paul Fillebrown said.

Officials say the veteran firefighter was working on the roof when he suffered the emergency. Crews scrambled into action and assisted the man.

“Everything went well. Everyone cleared the radio, assisted him off the roof and got him down,” Fillebrown said.

No residents at the home were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

When asked about the rescue, Fillebrown said his department trains for emergency situations.

There is no word on the firefighter’s condition.

