Firefighter saves 5 from apartment building fire

Dramatic video was released of a daring rescue by a firefighter in South Korea.

He helped lower five people from a third floor apartment as the flames kept intensifying.

One by one they dropped to the ground.

Then the firefighter hangs out the window as the flames shoot out.

He had to drop as the fire burned his hands.

The firefighter suffered a broken hip and burns but he is recovering.

The people in that apartment are expected to be okay.

Watch the incredible moments above.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)