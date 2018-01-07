WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – Firefighters battles flames at a home in Worcester on Sunday.

Smoke was seen pouring out of the home on Canterbury Street.

Crews said the frozen hydrants made it difficult to put out the fire, but the chief applauded workers who got the job done despite harsh conditions.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

