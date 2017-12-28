Firefighters battle frigid temperatures to fight house fire in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. (WHDH) — Firefighters were out in freezing conditions Thursday evening as they put out a fire at a house in Haverhill.

The fire sparked at a house on Deer Run Road. Temperatures were so cold outside that water from the hoses turned into ice mid-air. Firefighters’ suits and radios were also left covered in ice. Crews worked in shifts, swapping out so they would not get too cold.

“It’s challenging, we don’t want anyone to slip and fall,” said Haverhill Fire Dep. Chief Douglas Brown. “We had a few guys go down, it’s gonna happen but so far, nobody’s been hurt.”

While the family of four was not home when the fire started, firefighters said their dog was killed. Their home was destroyed by the flames.

“It’s unfathomable, the loss that they just have to go through,” said neighbor Jaclyn Breton.

