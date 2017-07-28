KUNIA, Hawaii (WHDH) – Fire crews are working to extinguish a fast-moving brush fire in Hawaii. The brush fire started in Kunia late Thursday morning.

Smoke from the blaze was seen for miles. Residents say the flames reached within 30 feet of homes in some areas.

More than 30 firefighters battled the flames by air, and in several areas, on the ground. Residents also used hoses to wet dry brush.

The fire was significantly smaller by Thursday afternoon, and no homes were under immediate threat at that time.

There is no word yet on what sparked the flames.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)