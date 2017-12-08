Firefighters build ramp for WWII veteran in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — Members of the Mansfield Fire Department worked together to build a ramp that will help a World War II veteran and his wife get around easier.

Walter Gilbert, 95, is a highly-decorated veteran who was at Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. He struck up a friendship with members of the Mansfield Fire Department when they would come by to change the batteries in his smoke detector.

When Mansfield Fire Cpt. John Terry noticed Gilbert and his wife, who both use walkers, had trouble getting around, he offered to help them out. Terry suggested building them a ramp so they could easily enter and leave their house.

The firefighters, with the help of a local veterans’ organization, built the ramp and Gilbert said it is a much-needed addition.

“I’ll be able to move around more because at the present time, I’m pretty much confined to the house due to injuries received during World War II,” said Gilbert.

Terry said he is happy to give back and help Gilbert and his wife.

