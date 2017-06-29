Firefighters deliver baby boy at Duxbury home

DUXBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — Firefighters helped deliver a baby at a home in Duxbury early Thursday morning.

The baby’s mother went into labor at home and was unable to make it to the hospital. Two firefighters arrived with an ambulance but the baby boy was well on his way. The firefighters delivered the baby in the house.

The fire department said the two firefighters were happy to help.

