NORTH UTICA, Ill. (WHDH) – A large resort in North Utica, Illinois went up in flames, Tuesday morning.
Firefighters spent three hours putting out the blaze in sub-zero temperatures.
Guests were told to evacuate their rooms after the fire broke out.
Temperatures in the area dipped to -10.
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
