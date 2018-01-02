NORTH UTICA, Ill. (WHDH) – A large resort in North Utica, Illinois went up in flames, Tuesday morning.

Firefighters spent three hours putting out the blaze in sub-zero temperatures.

Guests were told to evacuate their rooms after the fire broke out.

Temperatures in the area dipped to -10.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)