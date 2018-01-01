Firefighters fight fire, cold conditions at Nahant house fire

NAHANT, Mass. (WHDH) — Firefighters went up against flames and freezing cold conditions Monday afternoon when battling a house fire in Nahant.

The fire sparked at a house on Wilson Road. Firefighters said the windy, cold weather made things challenging, especially when the water left their equipment and masks covered in ice.

Everyone was evacuated from the house safely and there was no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)