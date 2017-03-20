Firefighters find body inside burning car at cemetery

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters discovered a body inside a burning car at a cemetery in Attleboro.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office says the person found inside the vehicle on Saturday appeared to be an elderly male. There is no suspicion of foul play involved with the death.

Police Chief Kyle Heagney says firefighters had spotted black smoke and then discovered a vehicle fully involved inside the cemetery around 2 p.m.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

