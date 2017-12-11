Firefighters help girl stuck 12 feet in air at McDonald’s playground

SPENCER, Mass. (WHDH) — Spencer firefighters responded to a fast food restaurant on Sunday to free a young girl who got stuck in the playground.

Firefighters responded to a McDonald’s in Spencer at around 8 p.m. for reports of a girl with a possible knee injury who was stuck in the playground, which is made up of plastic tubes and mesh cubes.

Witnesses said the girl, 10, had her leg wedged in a spot where she was unable to free herself. She was left stranded about 12 feet in the air.

Officials said firefighters used a ladder to reach the girl after cutting away a piece of the playground’s structure.

It’s believed that the girl suffered a dislocated knee. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

It is unclear how the girl became trapped. Her name was not released.

In a statement, the owner of the McDonald’s said customer safety is paramount and that the incident is under investigation.

