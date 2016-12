CONCORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a condo in Concord.

The fire sparked at a two-story building at Hawthorne Village. It is believed the fire started in the basement.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)