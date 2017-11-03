ST. LOUIS, MO (WHDH) — St. Louis firefighters rescued several cats at a fire in a two-family house Thursday.

The fire department posted video of officials administering oxygen to a cat that had been rescued.

Smoke alarms alerted residents to get out of the building and the local Red Cross is helping people who were displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)