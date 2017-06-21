Firefighters rescue woman trapped in Lawrence fire

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) — A woman was rescued from an intense fire early Wednesday morning at a multi-family home in Lawrence

Crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to the blaze at 18 Arlington Street.

Officials say they had to rescue a woman trapped on a rooftop balcony as the fire burned around her. The woman was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

The Lawrence fire chief says the home sustained about $200,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

