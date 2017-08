LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters have responded to a large building fire in Lawrence.

The incident happened on Lawrence Street early Friday morning.

The building sustained heavy damage to the first and second floor. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Officials say nobody was hurt in the fire.

