Firefighters seek help shoveling out hydrants

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thursday’s storm dumped more than a foot of snow in many Massachusetts cities and towns, including Boston.

Now, cleanup efforts are underway and firefighters are in need of help from the public.

In the city of Boston, 13,000 fire hydrants are scattered about. Firefighters have started to shovel them out, but are asking for assistance in doing so.

“We could use your help,” the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet on Friday. “Help us. It will help you out.”

Have a few minutes? Jump in and help!

Engine 22 out shoveling hydrants. With 13,000 in the City, we could use a hand. Help us- it will Help you in the end. pic.twitter.com/NWdUHPSSAl — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 5, 2018

