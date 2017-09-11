CORAL SPRINGS, FLA — First responders in Coral Springs helped deliver a baby girl during Hurricane Irma.

They picked the mother up at her home after she went into labor and crews helped her give birth inside an armored truck while they were on their way to the hospital.

Mom and baby are doing just fine.

The first responders promised her they would stop by and see her again after the chaos dies down.

