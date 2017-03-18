First responders honor fallen firefighter Joseph Toscano in procession

BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders gathered Saturday morning to honor fallen Watertown firefighter Joseph Toscano in moving procession as his body was escorted to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Boston.

Toscano collapsed and died after responding to a house fire Friday morning.

He was escorted by police and firefighters in an eight-mile procession to the Medical Examiner’s Office from Mount Auburn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A number of firefighters could be seen walking alongside the vehicle in which Toscano’s body was transported in.

Toscano was a 21-year veteran of the department and a married father of five children, colleagues said.

His family said in a statement Friday night that “family was at the center” of his life and that it “defined him.” He also loved being a Watertown firefighter, they said.

He is the first Massachusetts firefighter to die in the line of duty since 2014.

