First supermoon of 2018 will be on New Year’s Day

(WHDH) — NASA says the first supermoon of the New Year will take place on January 1.

A supermoon occurs when the moon becomes full on the same day that it reaches its perigree, which is the point in the moon’s elliptical orbit when it is closest to earth.

Another supermoon will take place on January 31. NASA says it will feature a total lunar eclipse.

NASA says that will cause the moon to take on an “eerie, fainter-than-normal glow.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)