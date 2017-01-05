Fisher Price offers high-tech fitness bike for young children

Every parent knows the struggle of when kids want to play on the computer but parents want them to be more active.

One toy company believes they’ve found the best of both worlds.

It’s called a “Think and Learn Smart Cycle.” The exercise bike has a tablet holder in its handlebars.

Fisher-Price announced the device on Wednesday.

The bike is designed for kids between ages 3-6 and comes with a free learning app.

The idea is that children will learn as they use the bike and get exercise along the way.

The smart cycle will retail for $150.

