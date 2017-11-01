Fisherman catches fish that grew around plastic drink wrapper

(WHDH) – A fisherman in Canada posted a photo to prove the effects of littering: he caught a fish that grew around a discarded drink wrapper.

“Pick up your garbage. This is a Powerade wrapper which takes up no room in your pocket until you get to a garbage can. Please share!” Adam Turnbull, of Sarnia, Ontario, wrote on a Facebook post.

The image quickly went viral with over 18,000 shares.

According to Fox News, Turnbull removed the wrapper and released the fish back into the water.

“I was very surprised a fish could even survive like this,” Turnbull said, adding that he has never caught anything like it before.

“I spoke to a biologist and the blockage was just behind its stomach so it would have been able to eat normally, just longer for digestion to take place,” he said.

