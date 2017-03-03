Fisherman pulls dead body from reservoir in Webster

A fisherman pulled a dead body from a reservoir in Webster on Thursday afternoon, authorities announced.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said the body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, was pulled from the French River Reservoir off Mill Street.

Investigators said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

The man’s name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The discovery is under investigation.

