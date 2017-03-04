Fisherman snags massive lobster in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, MA (WHDH) - A fisherman is Gloucester is making headlines after recently snagging a giant, 19-pound lobster.

Photos shared by the Intershell International fishing company show the lobster’s massive claws.

While the lobster is large, officials say the crustaceans can grow to be 50 pounds.

Lobsters can live to be between 30-50 years old.

The lobster will be released back into the ocean.

