Fishermen being trained to use drug overdose reversal meds

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Fishermen in a Massachusetts city are getting training to use the overdose reversal drug Narcan.

Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken’s administration, the U.S. Coast Guard and local organizations are coordinating Friday’s training session at Endicott College.

Approximately 40 fishermen are expected to learn how to recognize an overdose and administer Narcan. They’ll also be issued first aid kits with two doses of the drug.

The training is part of a broader partnership between the city’s fishing community and the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative, a private organization that supports the police department’s efforts to address the heroin epidemic.

The plan is for crews aboard every commercial boat in Gloucester to be trained to use Narcan. Organizers hope to expand the effort to fishing communities in Kennebunkport, Maine and elsewhere.

