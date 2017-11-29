Fitchburg girl, 7, seriously injured in vicious pit bull attack

FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - A pit bull is in quarantine after it viciously attacked and mauled a 7-year-old Fitchburg girl on Monday night, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries.

“I heard screaming. She got like 40 stitches in her back and 60 in her hand,” Isadora Cruz told 7News.

Cruz owns a two-family home in the city where the attack took place. Cruz says she has witnessed Sasha, a 2-year-old pit bull, act out in aggression on past occasions and that she is frightened by the dog.

“She tried to bite me, but she killed one of my dogs. She is very vicious,” Cruz said.

Miguel Vargas’ stepdaughter was badly injured in the mauling and he owns the dog that is responsible. Vargas acknowledged that the pet is a danger to his family and wants the city to put the dog down.

“I would like for them to at least transport her to the hospital where they’re going to put her down,” Vargas said.

The dog was taken away from the home on Wednesday by animal control officers, ensuring the girl could make a safe return home from the hospital.

“The dog is going to be brought to a kennel to remain there for whatever is left of the 10-day quarantine period,” Capt. Harry Hess said.

Fitchburg Animal Control says officers responded to a report of an attack by a dog named Sasha at the same address in 2015.

