Fitchburg man sentenced for assaulting family of boy found in suitcase by roadside

WORCESTER (WHDH) — A Fitchburg man charged in the disappearance of five-year-old Jeremiah Oliver pleaded guilty Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court to charges in connection with the boy’s family, but not his murder.

Alberto Sierra, who dated Elsa Oliver, Jeremiah’s mother, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault an battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child.

The charges stemmed from incidents involving Elsa Oliver and two of her three children, not the murder of Jeremiah. Prosecutors said the 26-year-old man assaulted Jeremiah Oliver’s mother and two of his young siblings between March 2013 and December 2013.

Jeremiah’s body was found on April 18, 2014, in a suitcase on the side of Interstate 190 in Sterling. Jeremiah’s siblings reported him missing from his Kimball Street home in Dec. 2013.

Sierra was sentenced to six to seven years behind bars, including three years of probation. He’ll be credited for four years already served.

The facts and circumstances surrounding Jeremiah’s death are still under investigation, but Sierra could face additional charges.

Sierra was previously indicted on charges of indecent assault and battery on a child, permitting bodily injury to a child, reckless endangerment of a child, kidnapping a child, assault and battery on a child causing bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.

Elsa Oliver was indicted on similar charges. Sierra was slated to stand trial starting Aug. 14.

