Fitchburg man sentenced for assaulting family of boy found in suitcase

WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — A Fitchburg man is headed to prison for assaulting the siblings and mother of a 5-year-old boy whose body was discovered three years ago in a suitcase off a highway.

Alberto Sierra was sentenced Tuesday to six to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to assault and child endangerment charges in Worcester Superior Court.

Prosecutors said the 26-year-old man assaulted Jeremiah Oliver’s mother, Elsa Oliver, and two of his young siblings between March and December in 2013.

Jeremiah’s siblings reported him missing from his Kimball Street home in 2013. His remains were found off Interstate 190 in Sterling in 2014.

No one has been charged in his death, but Sierra could face additional charges, pending the outcome of a homicide investigation.

Oliver’s mother — Sierra’s former girlfriend — is awaiting trial on assault and reckless endangerment charges related to the alleged abuse of her children.

