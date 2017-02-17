Fitchburg police searching for missing nun with dementia

FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - Police in Fitchburg are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing elderly nun who suffers from dementia.

Sister Loretta Ciccarelli, 79, was reported missing Thursday night around 9 p.m. Police said she could be driving a 2016 purple Toyota Rav4 with a Massachusetts license plate reading PC 4KE174.

She has gray hair, glasses and was last seen wearing a grey bathrobe and blue pajamas. Police said she has “no short term memory.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

