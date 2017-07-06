FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - Police in Fitchburg are warning residents after some have reported a man was exposing himself in the town.

According to police, reports have been received of a man exposing himself in the area of the Forest Hill Cemetery.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5-foot-10 with a medium athletic build, dark hair, and a full beard or mustache.

Officials are asking the public to report any suspicious activity and be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fitchburg Police at 978-345-4355.

