FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - The roads in Fitchburg were slushy, but it was not enough to plow, Friday night.

The majority of the snow is expected overnight Friday into Saturday.

Crowds converged on Market Basket, stocking up for the weather.

The plows, the sand and the Department of Public Works crews are all set to hit the streets.

There were some people in the area who wanted the snow to linger—skiers at Wachusett Mountain Ski Area. No one is happier about the mid-winter conditions than the owner of the ski area.

