FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - A light snow has been falling for most of the day in Fitchburg; things expected to deteriorate over the course of the night.

The Department of Public Works Commissioner Lenny Laakso gave 7News a peak at the equipment that is ready to roll overnight. He admitted this storm could bring a little bit of everything.

The evening commute on the rails shouldn’t be a problem, but plow operators like Gary Smith, who spoke with 7’s Steve Cooper, are bracing for a long night ahead.

He said he has visions of past winters when January was just like this one—no big deal, but February was a different story.

Commissioner Lenny Laakso advised drivers to take it slow, especially as the Nor’easter gets nasty.

