Fitchburg school to close all week due to burst pipe

FITCHBURG, Mass. (WHDH) — An elementary school in Fitchburg will be closed all week due to a burst steam pipe.

Fitchburg Superintendent Andre Ravenelle said a steam pipe burst at Crocker Elementary School, damaging ceiling tiles that contained asbestos. School was originally scheduled to reopen on Tuesday.

Ravenelle said an alternate location for students will be decided upon by the end of the week.

