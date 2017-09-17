FL dog missing for over a year located in Long Island, NY

A Florida family’s dog that has been missing for over a year has been found in Long Island, NY.

The dog initially escaped by digging her way out of the family’s yard.

Somehow, the German Shepard-mix was found in Long Island. The woman who found the dog brought her to the local animal rescue facility.

They were able to locate the dog’s owners in West Palm Beach by scanning her microchip.

A volunteer at the animal rescue facility said, “I’m anxious to see their reaction when they’re reunited. That to me makes everything worth it.”

The dog’s family is continuing to clean up their area after Hurricane Irma, but the New York shelter said they will be reunited very soon.

